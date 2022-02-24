Avatar The Last Airbender is considered by many to be one of the best-animated series of all time, and with good reason, as the Nickelodeon series was able to combine beloved characters with amazing storytelling over the course of three seasons. With Netflix set to unleash a live-action adaptation, one of the stars of the series has revealed a new actor that is set to join the Fire Nation, playing the role of an early character in the first season of Aang and the gang’s quest to defeat the Fire Lord Ozai.

The Fire Nation had plenty of characters that made up the land of benders that had the ability to control fire at their fingertips, with the country being led by the Fire Lord Ozai who had no problem in banishing his own son from his homeland thanks to an action he considered a slight to his power. In the early days of Avatar The Last Airbender, we were able to see a very different Zuko from the character we would eventually come to know, searching for the Avatar while accompanied by other members of the Fire Nation’s military. Though his uncle Iroh had his back, another character following alongside him in the form of Lieutenant Jee, who has been revealed to be a part of Netflix’s live-action adaptation.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, the actor that will be bringing Uncle Iroh to life, shared a photo after a “tough work week” alongside Dallas Liu, who will be playing the role of Prince Zuko, along with Ruy Iskandar, who will apparently be bringing to life the Fire Nation lieutenant known as Jee:

Netflix has yet to reveal when exactly we can expect their take on the world of bending to arrive on its streaming service, though Avatar The Last Airbender is far from the only adaptation that they are working on when it comes to the world of animation. Both One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho are currently set to arrive on Netflix in the future, though fans are left wondering how successful all these adaptations will ultimately be following the controversial reception of Cowboy Bebop, which was canceled after one season.

