The thieves made off with around 200 items including silverware, a grandfather clock, jewellery, candelabras and a replica of a Russian Fabrerge Egg purchased by King George V and Queen Mary in 1933. The looters successfully gained access into the lorries just before the filming of scenes for the fifth series of The Crown began. The award-winning show is being shot around Yorkshire for its fifth series, which is set to air later this year. South Yorkshire Police warned antique dealers to look out for the expensive artefacts.

The force has since announced all lines of enquiry have been exhausted so they have shelved the case. A spokesperson said: “Police were called at 4.30pm on Wednesday 16 February following a report of theft from vehicles at Pastures Road, Doncaster. “It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken. “Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of inquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of inquiry.” READ MORE: Emmerdale’s Charles Anderson destroyed by Meena Jutla in exit twist?

The Star reported a TV insider saying: “This couldn’t have come at a more frustrating time. “Producers are frantically trying to find replacements. But given so many were unique, it won’t be easy.” The stolen gems were purchased to use as props for the fifth series of The Crown, which covers the Royal Family’s lives over the years 1990 to 1997. The new series will feature a new all-star studded cast with Imelda Staunton taking over the role as the Queen and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret. Elizabeth Debicki will also take over Emma Corrin in the role of Princess Diana, with the series reportedly dramatising her infamous 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir.





