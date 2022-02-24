



Extending queues were pictured at petrol stations across the northern city, with longer delays than normal, according to HullLive. One driver, who went to fill up at an Asda in Kingswood, said that the scene was “hectic”.

Queues were also spotted at Tesco and Morrison’s in the area. The UK’s gas prices shot up by a third today as the conflict threatens European gas supply – of which around 40 percent comes from Russia, mainly travelling via a pipeline through Ukraine. It comes following scenes of panic buying at petrol stations last year, after a worldwide shortage of natural gas brought on by the coronavirus pandemic saw prices shoot up. Boris Johnson earlier called for European nations to wean themselves off of Russian fossil fuels. READ MORE: Ukraine crisis ‘will keep inflation higher for longer’ in UK – warning

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in the early hours of this morning in a “special military operation”. According to reports and footage from within Ukraine, Russian forces have entered the country through Belarus, Russian-backed separatist regions and Crimea, which it took in 2014. Responding to the news, the Prime Minister said in a televised address earlier today that he would bring in sanctions designed to “hobble the Russian economy”. Addressing the House of Commons, Mr Johnson announced a range of economic sanctions designed to limit the financial capabilities of Russian companies and nationals.

Referencing the rise in oil prices, he said: “The Government will do everything possible to safeguard our own people from the repercussions for the cost of living.” He added that new proposals soon to be brought forward by the Government would mean “oligarchs in London will have nowhere to hide”. The G7 had agreed to work in unity to “maximise the economic price that Putin will pay for his aggression”.

Mr Johnson added that this must include “ending Europe’s collective dependence on Russian oil and gas that has served to empower Putin for too long”. Earlier, the Prime Minister praised Germany’s decision to finally block the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia, after the European Commission halted its approval. The pipeline – which was built to send natural gas directly to Germany, circumventing Ukraine – was something which Russia had been doggedly vying for, and cancellation of the project is expected to be a massive blow to the Russian economy. More to follow…





