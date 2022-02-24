Hamilton adds that, especially for the inaugural event, which for many will be the first time appearing in Decentraland, it was prudent to keep one foot grounded in the familiar. “If you go too abstract too soon, people won’t follow you,” he says. The cost of building spaces is also a key benefit; last year, for example, they built an entire art district in a month.

Still, designing for the metaverse hasn’t been the primary delay, de Cata says. “We are evolving in real time, and the interest and the challenges aren’t so much what can be done and how, but more the commercial and corporate approvals. What needs to be done to transition to Web 3.0 and what it means to do so? Everyone wants to create their own case study and this allows them to get a shoe in the door.”

Getting brands on board

MVFW is in part an effort to onboard brands and their audiences onto Decentraland, in the way that a recent music festival introduced musical artists to the space, leading to a host of follow-up independent digital performances and events. Brands have been grappling with how to translate their brand identity to the space, MVFW’s Casimiro says, and learning to adapt the same strategy they would to physical catwalk to Decentraland, while ensuring that collections and experiences are as “customised as possible”. Even digital brands who are new to Decentraland face a learning curve.

While the lineup is light on traditional names compared to a fashion week in a major fashion capital, interest has been robust enough to extend the available real estate. Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com, whose subsidiary Metaverse Group owns and is leasing land for the fashion district in Decentraland, recently added 49 more parcels of land to the space, after buying $2.4 million in virtual real estate in 2021. And, last year, Decentraland avatar wearables reached $1 million in sales, according to Decentraland. Hamilton hopes that this fashion experience will ignite future brand projects in a way that mimics the music industry’s entré, and the platform is regularly greeting record numbers of visitors.

To attend runway events, which will happen live in addition to ongoing installations and shops, anyone can view and explore as a guest. Visitors can also sign in with a digital wallet to purchase and wear virtual items in real time. They also might receive special perks of attending, such as wearables gifted to attendees or other proof of attendance, similar to how Altuzarra and Markarian gifted NFTs to NYFW show attendees. Decentraland will also broadcast via a Twitch livestream. A forthcoming events page will enable people to set calendar reminders.

Dundas sees digital fashion as both a community building effort and a business strategy, so MVFW offers a collective moment to experiment, Bousis says. “It’s quite great. Every one you speak to — we are all learning. No one is judging you and making you feel like you don’t know what you’re talking about, because everyone’s learning.”

Comments, questions or feedback? Email us at feedback@voguebusiness.com.

More on this topic:

What fashion week looks like in the metaverse

How the metaverse influenced New York Fashion Week

Navigating the metaverse? The new agencies talk what to watch