



Prince Andrew has been told he could move to the US to “reinvent himself” after settling his civil case with Virginia Giuffre. Royal commentator Ingrid Seward said that Andrew could find a new life in publishing, public speaking or television. She said: “Since the Duke was stripped of his royal titles and patronages, he has likened his own situation to that of his nephew Prince Harry. “And he is contemplating following in the footsteps of the younger royal, feeling there might be the possibility of a new life for him in the world of broadcasting, public speaking, television and even publishing.” Prince Andrew has been told he could move to the US to “reinvent himself” after settling his civil case with Virginia Giuffre. Royal commentator Ingrid Seward said that Andrew could find a new life in publishing, public speaking or television. She said: “Since the Duke was stripped of his royal titles and patronages, he has likened his own situation to that of his nephew Prince Harry. “And he is contemplating following in the footsteps of the younger royal, feeling there might be the possibility of a new life for him in the world of broadcasting, public speaking, television and even publishing.”

She made the claims writing in the Sun. Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting Ms Giuffre on three occasions – allegations the Duke of York has always denied. Andrew reportedly agreed to pay Ms Giuffre around £12million in an out of court settlement. While royal experts believe Andrew will now keep a low profile, including missing the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Ms Seward also told GB News recently that the Duke “has a habit of appearing just when he is not wanted.” Asked whether Andrew will appear at any stage during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Ms Seward responded: “Andrew has a habit of appearing just when he is not wanted.

“But I imagine a conversation where the Prince of Wales says ‘we will help you, our mother and I will help you with this finance, but in return you have to really keep a low profile. “‘No TV interviews, no magazine interviews, just completely quiet and disappear as much as you can’. “I think he will be at his father’s memorial, which I think indeed he should be, but after that he should just not be seen.” She also suggested Andrew could move to Scotland. Ms Seward added: “He is damned whatever he does, I feel, he can’t shake it off. “He hasn’t been able to prove he is innocent and he hasn’t been proven guilty, and that is how it will remain. READ MORE: Prince Charles coronation warning: ‘Problem’ with ‘archaic’ ceremony

“For the moment, he can’t do anything, he certainly can’t reinvent himself straight away. “He could go and live in Scotland for a year, but I don’t think he can reinvent himself yet.” Labour MP Andy McDonald warned last week he will be seeking reassurances that taxpayers’ money isn’t used to fund Andrew’s settlement. His comments came amid reports that the Queen was making a donation of £2million to Ms Giuffre’s charity as part of Andrew’s settlement. Mr McDonald told Sky News he would use “whatever opportunity” to “seek that assurance from the Government benches that there’ll be no call upon the public purse in the settlement of this euphemistically-called ‘donation'”. DON’T MISS Queen’s ‘curtailed’ physical activity has impact on monarch [INSIGHT] Queen tipped to bounce back from Covid ‘Tough as nails’ [ANALYSIS]

Dancing queen Arlene gets royal recognition [INSIGHT]

He said: “If he [Prince Andrew] wants to go to his mother for a bailout, then the taxpayer has got to be assured it’s not going to be coming out of their coffers. Simple as that.” The MP for Middlesbrough also warned the settlement could cast a “bleak shadow” over the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He added: “The Queen is held in highest regard and people want to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee free from these considerations.. “That’s not been allowed to happen with this saga rumbling on. He [Andrew] doesn’t care anything about the people, but presumably he cares something about his mother. “He should bring it to an end and let it be known how this is going to be settled.”





Source link

Related