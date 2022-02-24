



On Wednesday, Mr Putin held a television announcement where he said he had “made the decision of a military operation”, despite weeks of intense diplomacy and threats of sanctions from western allies. Within a few hours of Mr Putin’s speech, Russia’s defence ministry said it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.

Explosions were heard across Ukraine overnight, with its foreign minister warning a “full-scale invasion” was underway. But hours before Mr Putin began his assault on Ukraine, Prince William paid a visit to the UK’s secret intelligence service. Richard Palmer, the royal correspondent for the Daily Express, tweeted: “On a dark day for Europe, the Court Circular shows that the Duke of Cambridge visited the Secret Intelligence Service, MI6, yesterday morning.” William’s meeting with MI6 comes after the Russian President convened an unscheduled meeting with his security council in Moscow.

The meeting was to decide whether Russia would recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as sovereign states. In recognising the independence of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Russia has officially given up on the 2015 peace deals that recognise Ukraine’s sovereignty over the territory. It also gives Russia a pretext to send troops to the separatist-held areas. According to Russian News Agency, TASS, Mr Putin made the decision to conduct a “special military operation” after a message from the Donetsk republic. READ MORE: Ukraine’s regret over nuclear disarmament laid bare

Mr Putin also warned against attempts at foreign intervention in the current development. He warned: “Nobody should feel any doubts that a direct attack on Russia would end with the potential aggressor’s defeat and terrible consequences for the attacker. “Whoever may try to create obstructions to us, let alone pose threats to our country and our people, they should know that Russia’s response will follow without delay and entail consequences that you have never encountered in your history. “We are prepared for any march of events.

“All necessary decisions in this connection will be made. I hope that I will be heard.” This week, the Russian President convened an unscheduled meeting with his security council in Moscow amid increasing tensions between Moscow and Kiev. The meeting was to decide whether Russia would recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as sovereign states. In recognising the independence of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Russia has officially given up on the 2015 peace deals that recognise Ukraine’s sovereignty over the territory. It also gives Russia a pretext to send troops to the separatist-held areas.





Source link

Related