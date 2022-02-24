“Her head is tilted slightly towards Charles’ shoulder – a gesture that suggests she was looking to him for reassurance and felt like a fish out of water.”

If the couple did have any doubts about their impending marriage, it didn’t show at their royal wedding a few months later.

Charles and Diana married at St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29, 1981, and the wedding was widely dubbed a ‘fairytale’.

Millions of people watched the wedding on TV across the world, and it marked the start of the couple’s 15-year marriage.

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed two children, Prince William and Prince Harry, before the pair separated in 1992.

In 1996 the couple divorced, and Princess Diana died in 1997 in a car crash in Paris at the age of 36.