



Shortly after Mr Putin’s speech, which was broadcast just before 6am Moscow time this morning, there were reports of missile strikes and explosions in the capital of Ukraine, Kiev, and across the country. In his speech, the Russian president claimed that the “military operation” will “aim to protect people who have been bullied and subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years”.

Mr Putin announced that Russia will "strive for de-militarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine and will bring to justice those who committed multiple bloody crimes against civilians, including Russian citizens". The speech was filmed, showing Mr Putin sitting at a desk with two Russian flags behind him. His hands are on the desk in front of him and he is wearing a black jacket, white shirt, and dark mauve tie. The President's body language, according to some body language experts, is "chilling".

Body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk: "There is the sense of threat coming primarily from the ice-cold expression of his [Putin's] eyes. "Pale in colour and with pupils that often seem contracted rather than dilated, Putin's eyes can perform a cold stare that would chill anyone's blood in their veins. "Because his eye expression is so powerful, he allows himself to sit back in his chair here, rather than adopting a more military-looking upright spine and forward lean. "His hands rest on the desk in an odd partial clutch."

Judi continued to describe the way his hands hold the edge of the desk loosely. She said: “This gesture could just be about bracing himself, but the message from the hands themselves is stronger than their positioning. “Apart from one pointed index finger and a small raising of the little finger, Putin doesn’t move his hands as he speaks and this suggests a man in total control of his emotions. “The hands tellingly seem to lack any muscle contraction associated with tension or anxiety.”

“There is no facial softening or partial smiling to encourage people to submit, but there is a hardening of his eye and facial expression when he offers threats to anyone who does not do what he wants.” In his speech, Mr Putin continued to address Ukraine, saying: “We urge you to lay down arms immediately and go home. “I will explain: all servicemen of the Ukrainian army who comply with this requirement can freely leave the area of military actions and return to their families. “Whoever would try to stop us and further create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and lead you to such consequences that you have never faced in your history.” He added: “We are ready for any outcome.”





