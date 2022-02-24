Jens Stoltenberg, 62, released a statement following reports Vladimir Putin, 69, has begun his attack on Ukraine.

The ex-Norwegian Prime Minister said: “I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives.

“Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country.”

He added: “This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security.

“I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“NATO Allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time.

“NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all Allies.”

Leaders from across the world have joined Mr Stoltenberg in condemning the attack.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, 46, took to Twitter to express her concern.

She said: “I strongly condemn the appalling, unprovoked attack President Putin has launched on the people of Ukraine.

“We stand with Ukraine and we will work with our international partners to respond to this terrible act of aggression.”

Ms Truss also shared a post from Kiev’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, 40, which claimed Putin had launched a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine”.

He added: “This is a war of aggression.

“Ukraine will defend itself and will win.

“The world can and must stop Putin.

“The time to act is now.”

