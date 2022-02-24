Queen Letizia of Spain donned a beautiful dress by Spanish designer Manuel Pertegaz.

The elegant gown, which featured a four and a half metre-long train and long sleeves, happens to be the most expensive royal dress of all time.

The Spanish monarch wore a dress which is reportedly valued at £6million.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI tied the knot on a rainy day back in 2004.

The religious ceremony took place in the Almudena cathedral, in Madrid, in front of 1,200 guests.

