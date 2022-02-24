“The safety and security of our passengers and crew remains our number one priority and we hope normality will return to Ukraine soon.”

Ryanair and Wizz Air follow in the footsteps of Air France, Lufthansa and KLM who cancelled or suspended flights into Kiev earlier this week.

Air France said: “In light of the local situation and the closure of Ukrainian airspace, Air France extends the suspension of its service to Kiev (Ukraine) until further notice. The customers concerned have been informed individually.

“Air France reminds that the safety and security of its flights, its customers and its crews, is an absolute imperative.”