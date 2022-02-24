However, she turned her hand to acting instead after High School, enrolling in acting classes at college.
Sally made her camera debut in the film Reform School Girl in 1957, while attending Los Angeles City College.
Throughout the 1960s, she appeared in several stage productions as well as shows like Hawaii Five-O and The Invaders.
Many will remember her stand-out performance in the Star Trek episode Where No Man Has Gone Before.
Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.