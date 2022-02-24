Doctors have advised people to avoid taking salt-rich versions in light of the findings and called for an “immediate” warning on labels. The study of almost 300,000 Britons found some soluble pills put people at a higher risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart failure

Sodium, one of the main components of salt, helps drugs dissolve. Most paracetamol does not contain much or any salt.

However, fizzy 0.5g tablets can contain 0.44g of sodium while soluble versions may have 0.39g.

Researcher Professor Chao Zeng of Xiangya Hospital, China, urged people to “not overlook hidden salt from medication in their cabinet”.