Sean Penn is in Ukraine, working on a documentary

Ukraine’s Office of the President said that Penn came to Kyiv to “tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” according to a translated Facebook post from the office, along with a photo of Penn attending a press conference led by a presidential adviser.

“Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty,” the office wrote Thursday.

Zelensky, who was a professional actor before launching his political career, also shared a video of a meeting he had with Penn in an Instagram story.

Variety reported that Penn flew to the country to complete a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios. When reached for comment, a representative for Vice Media Group told CNN that the documentary is a “Vice Studios production in association with VICE World News and Endeavor Content” but would not confirm Penn’s involvement in the project.