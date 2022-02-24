Sponsored Video

Three will actors attempt to perform all 37 of William Shakespear's plays in 90 minutes in Watershed Public Theater's

1. Watershed presents ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged’

Shalen Espinoza, J.R. Knowles and Lucas McGuire make up the cast of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged, directed by Brad Oxnam. Performances run February 25-March 6, 2022 at Columbia State’s Ledbetter Auditorium.

We’re all familiar with William Shakespeare, but have you ever witnessed all of his works over the span of a single evening?

Watershed Public Theatre will present its latest performance, celebrating The Bard’s greatest tragedies, comedies and more with “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged.”

The show will feature three actors attempting to perform all 37 of the prolific playwright’s plays over 90 minutes with hilarity ensuing throughout. 

“While the play is about Shakespeare and his works, it has plenty for those who haven’t read or seen Shakespeare since high school,” director Brad Oxnam said.

