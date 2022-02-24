Sophie, Countess of Wessex has met local new mothers and their babies as she opened the new Jigsaw Hub at The Lighthouse in Woking today. The Lighthouse’s new hub is supporting the community by offering a safe space for mothers to meet. Sophie Wessex for the occasion wore a stunning brown loose top with long sleeves and elasticated wrists with frills.
There were also elasticated frills along the neckline of the top with an oval-shaped hole at the top of the clothes item.
The Countess paired the brown top with some blue wide-legged trousers with the top tucked inside.
The trousers had an ironed crease at the front of them, and they contained spaces for pockets as well as belt hoops at the top.
Sophie wore an eccentric tan-brown leather belt with blue, red and yellow patterns knitted onto the material.
The Countess accessorised with a snakeskin clutch bag in brown, as well as a gold chain bracelet and a black leather strap watch.
Her earrings were absolutely beautiful in a diamond shape that were gold to match Sophie’s bracelet.
She was wearing light pink lipstick and minimal makeup as she played with the babies at The Lighthouse.
Sophie’s hair was beautifully styled in a wavy blow-dry, similar to Kate Middleton’s hair.
Another Twitter account, @KaylaAdams_ wrote: “Absolute cuteness!”
Royal fan @sarahinroyal said, in reference to Sophie: “HRH’s smile made my day!”
These new photos by royal photographer Samir Hussein were released onto social media just as the Royal Family announced upcoming royal tours to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.
Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward will visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines from April 22 to April 28, 2022.