Sophie, Countess of Wessex has met local new mothers and their babies as she opened the new Jigsaw Hub at The Lighthouse in Woking today. The Lighthouse’s new hub is supporting the community by offering a safe space for mothers to meet. Sophie Wessex for the occasion wore a stunning brown loose top with long sleeves and elasticated wrists with frills.

There were also elasticated frills along the neckline of the top with an oval-shaped hole at the top of the clothes item.

The Countess paired the brown top with some blue wide-legged trousers with the top tucked inside.

The trousers had an ironed crease at the front of them, and they contained spaces for pockets as well as belt hoops at the top.

Sophie wore an eccentric tan-brown leather belt with blue, red and yellow patterns knitted onto the material.