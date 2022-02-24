Stacey Solomon has admitted to feeling “insecure” during her first swim with her baby daughter Rose.

The Loose Women panellist, who is set to replace Tom Allen as co-host of Bake Off: The Professionals, took to her Instagram platform on Thursday evening with a sweet snap of her at the pool with her four month old.

Stacey looked sensational in a black two-piece while holding onto little Rose as they smiled for the camera.

And while 32 year old Stacey oozed confidence in the bikini snap, she admitted to her followers that she actually had “a little moment” getting ready for the activity where she didn’t feel too comfortable in her skin.



(Image: Stacey Solomon Instagram)



(Image: Stacey Solomon Instagram)



In her caption, she wrote: “Rose’s first swims. She loved it so much.

“Although there were definitely moments when it looked like she wasn’t too pleased with the water the way she was splashing it.

“I forgot how magical those first swims are, even though it feels like yesterday we were taking Rex for his first swim now he’s cannon balling in.”

Stacey went on to wish everyone a “Happy Thursday” before explaining: “P.S I had a little moment getting ready for swimming where I felt a little bit insecure.

“Then I remembered how grateful I am that my body has grown the loves of my life.”



(Image: Instagram / Stacey Solomon)



Advising others, Stacey said: “For anyone else who hears that mean little voice from time to time. Tell it to get lost and be quiet because it’s lying.

“You’re so beautiful and your body is incredible. No matter what some of the things we see will lead us to believe.”

Stacey’s followers praised her picture and her confidence, with one person saying: “Omg you two are just so adorable and I can’t even imagine being insecure when you’re that bloody beautiful!!!!!

Another wrote: “Such a fabulous role model to use all Stacey.”



(Image: Instagram , Stacey Solomon)



A third added: “What a beautiful picture and amazing memories! Look at the wonderful example u are setting to your daughter! Absolutely amazing.”

As well as being a mum to four, Stacey is also busy on the career front, as she has bagged a new role on Bake Off: The Professionals.

The news was confirmed on the GBBO’s official Twitter account after Stacey teased that she’d been filming something away from her home.

For all the latest showbiz stories, sign up for OK! ‘s daily newsletter here.