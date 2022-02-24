The Batman is set to premiere in cinemas on March 4 around the world. The red carpet for the movie is well underway and the director, Matt Reeves, has been letting slip new information about his burgeoning Bat-verse. It may not be part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), but it looks set to become a new one.

Robert Pattinson is taking over as the new Batman following Ben Affleck’s tumultuous turn as the character in Zack Snyder’s sporadic franchise. Originally, the new Dark Knight movie was set to focus on the latter’s rendition, but due to creative differences, the star left the project, both as director and star.

This is when Matt Reeves stepped in, though he wanted a clean slate, without the baggage that comes with a pre-existing cinematic universe. Early signs suggest this was a good decision, as the hype from fans regarding this solo Batman outing is at an all-time high.

It’s little surprise that the film is potentially going to launch its own universe, one that is separate from the rest of the DCEU. Reeves was asked about this very point while at the red carpet premiere for The Batman last night.

