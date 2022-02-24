Released last year on Netflix and in select cinemas, The Power of the Dog is the latest movie directed by Jane Campion and the first movie she has directed for over ten years. Adapted from the pages of Thomas Savage’s book, it recently received eleven nominations this year, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

RELATED: 10 Movies To Watch If You Liked The Power Of The Dog

Featuring a star-studded lineup of actors as well as those slowly growing their career, you may have seen them in previous movies in the past. And hopefully, you will see them in more productions as this movie is sure to boost the future prospects of everyone involved.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch is no stranger to cinema, especially as the versatile actor has appeared in multiple genres with each role being more different than the last. From dramas like The Imitation Game to The Hobbit Trilogy (voicing Smaug), Cumberbatch never seems to shy away from new opportunities that have created some of his best-ranking roles in TV and movies.

But fans of the MCU will recognize him as Steven Strange in Doctor Strange before appearing in other titles, diving into the magical side of Marvel’s universe. And he will continue his role with the upcoming and highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May.





Kirsten Dunst – The Beguiled

Kirsten Dunst has appeared to have grown up in front of the whole world as a child actor in a number of acclaimed and beloved movies. These include Interview with a Vampire, Little Women, Jumanji, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Bring It On before she became Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

RELATED: 10 Best Characters From The Power Of The Dog, Ranked

But among her work, she has done some of her best roles while collaborating with director Sofia Coppola. As well as their work together on The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette, The Beguiled saw her play Edwina Morrow, a woman who falls for the mysterious houseguest Corporal John McBurney (played by Colin Farrell).





Jesse Plemons – Jungle Cruise

After Jesse Plemons’ breakout role as the calm yet deadly Todd in Breaking Bad, he appeared in some of his best roles, according by IMDb. Last year alone saw him in four distinct roles big theatrical titles, one of them as the villainous Prince Joachim in Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

One of the other roles last year was in fact The Power of the Dog, playing as George Burbank. As the brother to Cumberbatch’s cruel Phil, he plays a more gentlemanly member of the family. Furthermore, his performance alongside real-life partner Kirsten Dunst made their character’s chemistry on-screen that much more moving.





Kodi Smith-McGee – Dark Phoenix

Another face of Marvel, but one that viewers might not initially recognize. Kodi Smit-McPhee played the teleporting mutant Nightcrawler in both X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. He also provided the voice of Norman in Paranorman and was seen in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

But his role as Peter Gordon in The Power of the Dog has certainly garnered him some attention. Not also did he receive multiple nominations from other awarding bodies, but he was nominated alongside Jesse Plemons for Best Supporting Actor for their work in the movie.

Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit

Among the extremely talented stars in Jojo Rabbit, Thomasin McKenzie was one of the breakout performances from the younger cast members. Playing as Elsa Korr, she portrayed the Jewish refugee hiding within the walls of Jojo’s family home and was able to deliver both drama and comedy to the role.





RELATED: The Main Characters From The Power Of The Dog, Ranked By Likeability

But while some of the cast members on this list received quality screentime to show off their talents and bring their characters to life, McKenzie doesn’t appear that often in The Power of the Dog. After appearing in many roles recently for some of the biggest auteur directors, some might be disappointed by her lack of screentime as Lola.

Frances Conway – Joker

Perhaps one of the biggest hits of 2019, Joker saw a loose adaptation of The Killing Joke on the big screen with Joaquin Phoenix playing as Arthur Fleck, the man who would eventually become The Joker. Not also did the actor win an Academy Award for his performance, but the movie itself received multiple nominations too.

Amongst his co-stars though, Frances Conway as his mother showed care, vulnerability, and unpredictable behavior to her character. And while she too plays a mother figure as Old Lady Burbank, she doesn’t get as much screentime to show off her talents in The Power of the Dog.

Genevieve Lemon – The Piano

Before Jane Campion directed The Power of the Dog, she was a director for several dramas including Bright Star and In The Cut. But Campion’s best work across TV and movies was The Piano, which was nominated for several Academy Awards.

She reunited with one of the co-stars of The Piano, Genevieve Lemon, for her latest movie as Mrs. Lewis the housemaid. While the character doesn’t appear too much onscreen, her presence as a headstrong and organized employee certainly made her one of the most memorable among the cast.

George Mason – Daffodils

As the movie itself was filmed across New Zealand, some of the smaller roles were filled by local actors. Among this group of actors was George Mason, who played Cricket, one of Phil Burbank’s cattle herders.

Daffodils is one of his most recognized movies, playing as Eric, a young man who falls in love with Rose during the 1960s. Mason was able to perform dramatic moments while also giving audiences a taste of his singing abilities as the movie was as much a musical as it was a romantic story filled with drama.

Cohen Holloway – Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Another actor on the list who was fortunate to work alongside Taika Waititi, Cohen Holloway appeared in some of Waititi’s best-ranked movies by Box Office Mojo, including Thor: Ragnarok and Eagle vs. Shark. But he also starred in Hunt for the Wilderpeople as Hugh, one of the hunters who Ricky and Hec meet during their hilarious journey in the New Zealand wilderness.

In The Power of the Dog, he plays Bobby, another employee of Phil Burbank who assists him with his family’s cattle. And while a small role, this wasn’t his first time as a cowboy as he also starred in the Western Good for Nothing as The Man.

Alice Englert – Ginger & Rosa

Alice Englert played her first starring role in Ginger & Rosa, a drama set in the 1960s about two teenagers whose friendship gets tested with the loom of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Acting alongside stars like Elle Fanning, Timothy Spall, and Annette Bening, Englert’s introductory role in this movie remains one of her best.

And like some of the other actors on this list, she hasn’t received as much screentime compared to others. But she does her best to play the role of Buster and add as much as she possibly can to the movie.





NEXT: 10 Famous Movie Directors You Didn’t Know Helmed Episodes Of TV

Mad Max: Tom Hardy & Charlize Theron’s Fury Road Feud Explained



