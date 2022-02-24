Singer George Ezra is the first artist who has been asked to perform at the Buckingham Palace extravaganza, saying it’s “an incredible honour.”

To give you an idea of who else fans could be expecting, the last couple of Jubilee concerts have seen the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and Queen live on stage.

But if you’d like to be in with a chance of attending in person rather than just watching or listening along on the BBC, there is a ticket ballot that has now opened.

Five thousand pairs of tickets have been made available, with more being handed out to selected charities.