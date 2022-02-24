The spokesman said: “He said the UK could be proud of the actions it has taken so far, playing a leading role in NATO, developing a tough economic sanctions package together with our allies, and providing lethal defensive weaponry to the Ukrainian government.

“He told the Cabinet that the Ukrainian military was fighting back in defiance of Putin’s attempts to subjugate Ukraine. And he pointed to protests within Russia which demonstrated that Putin’s actions would also face resistance from within his own country.”

The Cabinet was also briefed by the chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee Sir Simon Gass, and the Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

The spokesman added: “The Prime Minister concluded by saying Putin must fail, and that the UK would work with its allies to achieve the restitution of the sovereignty of Ukraine.”