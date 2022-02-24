Tom Jones fans can purchase tickets for The State Apartments Reception or the Quartermaster’s BBQ Package, which includes some added extras.
The show will see the glorious Royal Hospital Chelsea courtyard transformed into one of the “most unique concert venues in the country”.
Tickets for Tom Jones’ recently announced shows at Longleat, Wiltshire, and Blicking Estate, Norfolk, go on sale tomorrow, Friday 25th Feb, 2022 at 10am.
The legendary singer will no doubt be playing some of his biggest hits, including It’s Not Unusual, Kiss, Delilah and What’s New Pussycat.
However, he will also likely be filling out his setlist with a collection of new tracks premiered on his latest album, Surrounded By Time.
Surrounded By Time is the star’s 41st album and reached critical success when it was released on April 23, 2021.
Not only was it universally loved by fans and critics alike, Surrounded By Time also became a number one album in the UK Album Charts.
Tickets for Tom Jones’ tour are out now.