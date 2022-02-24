Speaking on Sky News Australia, Piers said: “Fundamentally, what I want the show to do is be a platform for free speech and democratic debate.

“And the right for people to come on and have their own opinion without being shamed and cancelled – because that’s the way back for society.

“If Meghan Markle’s watching, I’m sure she is, if you want to be my first guest, we have a bit of unfinished business. I’m available.”

It’s unlikely Meghan will accept the presenter’s invitation but it would certainly make for good television if she did.