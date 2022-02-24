In a scathing tweet sent earlier today, Piers claimed to have seen Biden laugh “several times” during the press conference.
He wrote: “Biden just laughed several times during his Ukraine press conference.
“What the f**k is he finding so funny?
“Does he not realise the gravity of this situation?
NuncTempus said: “If you watched the conference, you’ll know he was laughing at the chaos of press, asking Trump style questions.”
CraigA66 chimed in: “World crisis and you’re bothered about him smiling after being bombarded with questions.
“Listen to what he said rather than how he looked.”
During the conference, Biden was asked what might work in deterring Russian President Vladimir Putin after sanctions did not seem to stop him.
Biden said: “No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening.
“This could take time, and we have to show resolve so he knows what’s coming, and so the people of Russia know what he’s brought on them. That’s what this is all about.”
He added: “He’s going to test the resolve of the West to see if we stay together, and we will.
“We will, and it will impose significant costs on him.”