During an Instagram Liiv with Teen Vogue, the actress shared: “I think Shauna’s relationship with Jackie is platonic but I do think Shauna could swing both ways.”

Yellowjackets also featured the likes of Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Ella Purnell, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sophie Thatcher.

Thankfully for fans, viewers will get to see more of Shauna, as Yellowjackets was renewed for season two in December.

Yellowjackets is available to stream in the USA on Showtime and is available on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK.