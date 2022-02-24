A video game company is giving 100 people the chance to become an actual Lord or Lady to celebrate the release of a new game called Elden Ring. Launching on February 25, Elden Ring is an open-world fantasy game developed by the team behind Dark Souls. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is also involved in the game’s development – which probably explains why fans have been waiting so long for the game to launch. Whether you’re interested in the game or not, you can still become a land owning Lord or Lady by entering the competition.

The competition is being held by Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco – you may know them from games like Pac-Man, Tekken and Ridge Racer.

The winners will not only be given the title of a Lord or Lady, but will also receive their very own piece of land.

It’s part of the Highland Titles Nature Reserve near Glencoe in Scotland, which provides titles and land to help conserve the natural beauty of Scotland.

Bandai Namco explains more: “Whether that be a friend, family member, partner or even a neighbour, entrants simply need to explain why they think their chosen person should be granted the honour of becoming an ‘Elden Lady’ or ‘Elden Lord’.”

To nominate a person, simply email Bandai Namco at eldenlord@bandainamcoent.eu. There you will need to share a reason, video or photograph explaining why they should receive the title of Lord or Lady.

“The competition will be open from 9am GMT Friday 25th February 2022 for 2 weeks, closing at 9am GMT 11th March 2022. There are 100 pieces of land and certificates in total.

“All winners will be contacted via email a week after the competition closing and selected randomly and no more than one entry is permitted per person. Entrants must be based in the UK or Ireland and must be over the age of 16.”