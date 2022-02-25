It seems like Sorokin is well on her way to becoming an even bigger internet celebrity, which means she could start to make big money on the platform. I don’t mean that Sorokin will suddenly start posting try-on hauls and swipe-ups to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. But as long as people have been creating content on the internet, there has been at least one type of more controversial influencer: the villain. These are people who, despite being despised by the majority of their followers, are able to make thousands of dollars a year thanks to their notoriety. And that’s because, in many ways, villains can be even more fun and engaging to follow than a noncontroversial influencer.

Take Caroline Calloway, the Instagram influencer and aspiring author who went viral a year after Sorokin for allegedly scamming her followers by putting on a $165 workshop where fans could meet her and eat “super soul salads” while they discussed creative pursuits (when I interviewed her in 2019, Calloway took umbrage with the comparison to Sorokin, saying she shouldn’t be lumped in with someone in prison). Calloway has been dragged over the coals for scandal after scandal, and as well as supporters, she has a devoted group of hate followers, who might arguably be more obsessed with her than her fans. They dissect and pick apart her every move in a dedicated subreddit with the fervor of a Taylor Swift stan. The online conversation only increased her visibility and following, and despite her “bad” reputation, she told me she was able to completely support herself by selling her artwork to people on Instagram. Instagram fame, even if it’s infamy, sells.

There’s no reason to think Sorokin couldn’t do the same with her new Instagram account. Whether it’s motivated by love or hate, people are following her. In her comment section, debates rage about whether Sorokin is a hero or a villain, or perhaps, misunderstood.

“If you lived off of rich people’s money who accepted you just bc they thought u were also rich you’re already my hero,” one approving comment read. “Nice to see someone getting some money back from the banks and financial institutions who set the game up for themselves and fuck everyone else,” another person said.

On the other hand, there is plenty of criticism too. “I don’t understand why people support this narcissist. This is so wrong. I hope she gets deported and her 5 minutes of fame end. She doesn’t deserve recognition,” one commenter wrote. It doesn’t really matter what these people say, though — it’s all engagement.

It’s not surprising that people are flocking to Sorokin’s account and hanging on her every word. Americans love true crime, and Sorokin is the perfect type of criminal to attract social media fame. She may have hurt people and stolen money from banks and committed felonies, but she didn’t kill anyone. The relative palatability of her crimes means people feel free to follow her escapades without guilt. (Although, if Ted Bundy had an Instagram account, you think people wouldn’t follow it?)

With Sorokin’s huge Instagram following, she could make serious money, and fast. She could post affiliate links or do brand deals, if companies are willing to partner with her. She could release a line of “scammer” T-shirts and beanies. She could sell her artwork, her clothes, or even her time. I’m 100% sure she will eventually show up on Cameo.

Sorokin’s new online persona is no accident. Now that we have anointed her with fame, she can do what she wishes. In her interview with the Times, she teased that she was working on a “little something” with Fox, and that she has a podcast and a book project in the works. “There is definitely a lot more to my story that I’d like to share,” she said.

And she has also said she’s interested in a time-honored tradition for influencers who have weathered a scandal: a rebrand.

“Will I forever be judged by my early-to-mid 20s?” Sorokin wrote in Insider. “Will I forever be stuck in a past not entirely of my creation without getting a chance to move on?”

But it seems like she is already moving on. Take it from someone who knows her well: Williams, who thinks Sorokin is only getting started.

“The con-as-content model seems well on its way to becoming an aspirational career path,” she wrote. ●