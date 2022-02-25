The ongoing incident broke out around 5.15pm on Friday. Residents near the site on Balby Carr Bank have been asked to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

In an initial message, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “People living close to the fire on Blaby Carr Bank, Balby should keep their windows and doors closed due to a large smoke plume in the area.

“We now have 9 fire engines tackling the blaze- around 45 firefighters.”

However in a later update, the service said: “We are hoping to reduce the number of fire engines at the fire in Balby soon- but still expect to be there for a considerable amount of time.”

According to the agency, the fire involves mixed metals and industrial waste, and specialist waste fire advisors are also at the scene.