Notoriously opinionated broadcaster Piers Morgan found himself up against opposition over comments that President Biden had smirked while commenting to journalists about the invasion of Ukraine. A furious Piers then returned to Twitter to claim, in view of his 7.9 million followers, that they would not have forgiven Donald Trump for doing the same thing.

In his original tweet yesterday, an incredulous Piers had written: “Biden just laughed several times during his Ukraine press conference.

“What the f**k is he finding so funny?

“Does he not realise the gravity of this situation? Does he not care that so many innocent people are being murdered?

“What a horribly inappropriate and shameful moment.”

