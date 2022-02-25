Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has said Gonzalo Higuain is one of the most important figures at the club, but joked his relationship with the striker would be better if he scored more goals.

The forward from Argentina was Miami’s top goal scorer in the 2021 season, netting 12 goals in 30 appearances for the Major League Soccer side.

– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

– Don’t have ESPN? Get instant access

And ahead of Miami’s home opener in the 2022 MLS regular season, Beckham spoke about Higuain’s influence as a leader.

“Gonzalo is a great player, he’s a great professional and I think especially last year he performed,” Beckham said in a news conference.

“He has to live up to those expectations of being the figurehead of this team. He is a leader but his actions on the field also gives the other players and the young players an opportunity to perform at a higher level. He has that power.

“He’s always scored goals wherever he’s played but he’s an important part of this club because his actions set the tone of our games. If Gonzalo plays well and works hard then everybody works hard.

“My relationship with him has always been good. My relationship with him will be even better if he scores more goals.”

Co-owner Jorge Mas also gave an update on the plans for the club’s Miami Freedom Park project, which will include 25,000-seat stadium, as well as a hotel, restaurants and shops.

“There will be a hearing on March 9 at the City of Miami to hopefully receive a greenlight and approval to go ahead and move forward with our project,” he said. “I’m optimistic, finally we have a date, it’s been two and a half years of rigorous negotiations.

“We’re really looking forward to the hard part, which is building a stadium and development of that size which I think will be transformational for Miami and for our sport.

Inter Miami play Chicago Fire on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.