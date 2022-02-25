He said: “Putin is the aggressor; Putin chose this war and now he and his country will bear the consequences.

“Russian military began a brutal assault on the people of Ukraine without provocation, without justification.

“Without necessity.

“This is a premeditated attack.

“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly economically and strategically.

“We will make sure of that.

“Putin will be a pariah on the international stage.”

According to Sky News, the US troops being sent to Germany are part of a larger contingent that had already been put on alert earlier this year. 

The assets of Russian banks in the US such as VTB will also be frozen.



