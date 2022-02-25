Sponsored Video


Ryanair chief, Michael O’Leary predicted that air fares would be significantly higher in 2022 than before the pandemic.

Cruise Nation head Phil Evans warned: “You can see that flight prices are astronomical. The demand is there but it’s quite expensive.”

He said that flights from Heathrow to the Italian capital of Rome in May would normally cost around £200.

They are currently selling for around £350 per seat. Evans said: “Flights cost as much of a cruise.”



