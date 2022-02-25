Sponsored Video


While Tuchel is presented with one selection headache between the sticks, he also has a tough call to make up front. 

Romelu Lukaku has been stuck in a rut in recent weeks, and despite his poor form and relative inability to affect games, whether down to the manager’s tactics or otherwise, Tuchel will know that a goal in Sunday’s cup final would go a long way towards restoring confidence and building up a relationship with Blues fans. 

Kai Havertz played superbly in his absence against Lille, however, and could be rewarded with a spot through the middle if the Belgian starts on the bench for a second consecutive match. 

Tuchel further explained that his call to drop Lukaku in midweek was not just down to form. 



