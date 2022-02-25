“Her relationship with Adam changed the course of her life, and she’s really struggling the get over that,” she continued.

“I think the worst thing for her is that he hasn’t admitted or acknowledged it. I think it’s another nail in the coffin.

“All it would’ve taken for him was his acknowledgement and that’s it, instead he goes, ‘Sorry, who?’ Then for her, that’s like the biggest kick in the teeth.

“She’s covered all bases. She’s gone to extraordinary lengths, things you wouldn’t even think of. Not only that, she’s put things into place weeks before.

“Conversations that she’s had with Sarah, she’s laying the groundwork already for things she knows are going to happen. She’s been very clever and manipulative. This is a well-thought-out plan, for sure.”

But will her fall down be the truth about her so-called son?

Coronation Street currently airs Mondays, Wednesdays at 7:30pm and 8:30pm and Fridays at 7:30pm for an hour on ITV.