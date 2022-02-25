Dallas Zoo Gorillas Cleared Of COVID-19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo announced Thursday, Feb. 24, the five western lowland gorillas that tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month have been cleared of the virus.

None of the gorillas showed symptoms, the zoo said, and the other gorillas tested negative.

Back on Feb. 8, the Dallas Zoo explained, “Great apes and big cats are known to be at risk of COVID-19 infection, which is why the Dallas Zoo has regularly tested these animals throughout the pandemic and had instituted strict protocols to protect them against any potential exposure.”

The zoo said at the time, the gorillas did not need any treatment, but they were being closely monitored and tested every few days until they tested negative for COVID-19.