Madonna has also recently endured criticism from celebrities, who have also mocked her photos, including rapper 50 Cent.

She responded by posting a 2003 photo of the pair together, captioning it: “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me!”

“I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

50 Cent has since apologised, although Madonna has branded his regrets “fake”, while continuing to fight back against “ageist” comments and keeping the photos coming.