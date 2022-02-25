West Ham face a daunting Europa League last-16 tie as they take on record six-time winners Sevilla.

The Andalusian club, who won the competition three times in a row between 2014 and 2016, are one of only two sides along with Real Madrid to have retained their title.

The Hammers have reached the last 16 of the Europa League for the first time while Sevilla have won the tournament on four of their last five appearances.

West Ham were one of the seeded teams in Friday’s draw having been among the sides who finished top of their Europa League groups, meaning they will play the second leg of their last-16 tie at home.

It means they will head to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium for the first leg on March 10 to take on Julen Lopetegui’s side, where the final will take place this year in May.

Rangers will play Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League last 16, with the first leg taking place at Ibrox.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side pulled off a spirited 2-2 draw at home to Borussia Dortmund in front of a raucous Ibrox crowd to progress 6-4 on aggregate.

Red Star Belgrade were seeded after finishing top of Group F ahead of Braga, Midtjylland and Ludogorets. They currently sit second in the Serbian SuperLiga.

Elsewhere, Barcelona will host Galatasaray in their first leg while Real Betis face Eintracht Frankfurt.

Barca hit top gear to trounce Napoli 4-2 away from home on Thursday and sail into the last 16 of the Europa League 5-3 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Porto and Betis will play their first legs at home on March 9 to avoid a clash with Braga and Sevilla, respectively.

Spartak Moscow face RB Leipzig, with the Russian club playing their home tie at a neutral venue, according to a decision made by European soccer governing body UEFA earlier on Friday.

Europa League last-16 draw in full

Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade

Braga vs Monaco

FC Porto vs Lyon

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla vs West Ham

Barcelona vs Galatasaray

RB Leipzig vs Spartak Moscow

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt

When are the last-16 ties?

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10, with the return fixtures a week later on March 17.

What are the key Europa League dates?

March 10 & 17: Round of 16

March 18 (12pm UK time): Quarter-final & Semi-final draw

April 7 &14: Quarter-finals

April 18 and May 5: Semi-finals

May 18: Final (Seville, Spain)

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.