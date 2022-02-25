Eurovision reverses course, says Russia will not be allowed to compete

Organizers said on Friday that Russia will not be allowed to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest, according to a statement. The decision comes less a day after the European Broadcasting Union initially decided it would allow a performer to represent the country, which this week invaded Ukraine, in the competition.

“The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced that no Russian act will participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest,” the statement said. “The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute.”

Ukraine had petitioned to the European Broadcasting Union to bar Russia from participating in the competition in light of the invasion, according to a statement that was translated by NPR. The request was made in a letter that was primarily asking the EBU to remove Russian media from the association.

Russia had not yet chosen a performer to compete in the competition.