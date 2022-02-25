Although expats relocate at all stages of life and for all manner of reasons, departing the UK to pursue a career overseas remains a popular choice. However, not all countries have the same perspective when it comes to time off work.

Brazil and Spain tied for first place, both offering an average of 30 days of paid annual leave for workers.

The UK followed closely behind with its average of 28 days.

Similarly, Russia also tied with the UK.

Luxembourg allows 26 days on paid leave, while Sweden and France both offer 25.

Egypt and Saudi tied with 21 days of annual leave for workers, and Italy came in 10th place, with 20 days off work for its workers.