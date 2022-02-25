Expect major delays in Yellowstone this summer

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — There will be three major road improvement projects in Yellowstone National Park beginning in 2022, announced the park this afternoon, Feb. 24.

All three projects will cause major delays, says the park, and two of the projects will have overnight closures.

The National Park Service decided to begin the Old Faithful to West Thumb and Lewis River Bridge projects simultaneously to complete both in the same two-year time window. “Otherwise, impacts to visitors would have occurred over four to five years,” said the park service.

Lewis River Bridge

The Lewis River Bridge, located about 10 miles north of the South Entrance will be completely replaced directly east of the existing bridge. The parking area for the Lewis Falls Overlook will be expanded and the walkways will be widened. The project is expected to begin spring 2022.

Visitors should expect up to 20-minute delays in the area from May through Nov.1. Nearby pullouts and the trail to Lewis River Falls will be closed during construction. There will be occasional overnight closures between 7 p.m. – 9 a.m. April-June and September-November. The project is expected to be completed fall 2023.

Old Faithful to West Thumb

Roughly 22 miles of the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb will be repaved beginning spring 2022 with expected completion fall 2023.

Visitors should expect up to 30-minute delays along this segment of the road from May through Nov.1 and an overnight closure 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. from Sept.5 until roads close for the season.

“It’s important the visiting public understand the major delays that will occur in 2022 and 2023 and impacts to the South Entrance Road,” said Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly. “While we always strive to execute projects in the least impacting way, the Old Faithful to West Thumb and Lewis River Bridge projects will seriously disrupt travel entering and exiting the park’s south entrance and visitors should plan accordingly. We very much appreciate the funding received through the Great American Outdoors Act to complete these critical projects.”

Yellowstone River Bridge

The Yellowstone River Bridge, built in the early 1960s, will be replaced 500 feet south of the existing location. Several new pullouts will increase viewing opportunities, trail and fishing access. Paved trailhead parking will be constructed for three local trails. The Yellowstone River Picnic Area will be reconstructed to accommodate increased visitor use. The project is expected to begin in fall 2022 through fall 2025.

Visitors should expect up to 30-minute delays in this area year-round. The Yellowstone Picnic Area, Wrecker Curve access road and parking area will be closed during construction. Hiking trails will remain open in the area.

In 2018, Yellowstone reported a conservative backlog estimate exceeding $586 million, more than half of which is related to park roads. With the completion of these three projects, the park will reduce its deferred maintenance backlog by about $103 million.