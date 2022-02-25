



Paula Yarnall has accused Forest Hill Care Home in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, of neglect after the alleged treatment of her mother Anne, 74, who has dementia. Anne was taken to the care home in January last year but problems began to arise “within weeks”.

And when Paula’s sister Deborah found Anne with blackened feet on February 14, it was the “last straw” for the family. They complained to the care home, which has suspended two staff members pending an investigation. Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Paula, 51, said: “I was horrified. As she has dementia, she would have continued with feet like that without even knowing. I wanted to make sure my mum was alright at first, then I rang the home. “I’ve been in communication with the home about problems for the last 13 months. “When I would visit my mum, I would see problems with cleanliness when she was presented at the glass screen.”

A photo of Anne’s filthy feet has been liked more than 14,000 times on Instagram since it was posted by her granddaughter last week. The pensioner is still in the home, at a cost of £800 per week, but her family are trying to move her as soon as possible. “We’re trying to let her move but it’s not straightforward, she’s got complex needs and Covid is making it harder,” added Paula. “It’s concerning [that she’s still in the home], I don’t feel that she is safe and I can’t just leave her there.” The council said a team from its adult and social care department had visited within 24 hours of the report to review the service. And the care home itself said it was “apologetic”.

A spokesperson for Barchester Homes, which runs Forest Hill, said they had expressed their “sincere apologies” to the family and has suspended two members of staff pending an investigation. “Our senior team has visited the home and has reviewed cleaning procedures and care plans, and the team have been fully briefed on what is needed,” they said. “The local CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group), local authority and social workers also visited the home. “We cannot comment in detail but we can say that given the complexity of this case, some of the claims should be taken in context of the impetus on the home to respect each resident’s own wishes. “However we are taking this extremely seriously and we will do everything possible to ensure this is addressed in full and never happens again.” Kate Terroni, chief inspector of adult social care at watchdog Care Quality Commission, said: “We take all concerns of this nature very seriously and we are taking regulatory action at this service to ensure people are safe. “An inspection is underway and the report will publish on our website in due course.”





