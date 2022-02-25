China joined India and other countries in ratcheting up evacuation flights and overland crossings out of Ukraine on Friday, as Russian forces began an assault on the capital Kyiv.

President Vladimir Putin’s forces have launched attacks on three fronts, storming Ukraine’s northern border with Belarus, across its eastern frontier and in the south from Crimea.

Roads out of Kyiv have become gridlocked as people attempt to flee the country and Russian missiles have hit airfields across Ukraine, further complicating efforts to leave.

Beijing’s embassy in Ukraine said that emergency flights were being arranged after conditions in the country “deteriorated sharply”.

The statement marked a change from a day earlier, when the embassy suggested its nationals should stay at home or display a Chinese flag on vehicles if they had to travel in the country.

Thousands of Chinese nationals live in Ukraine. However, no flight schedule was provided and travellers were urged to pack and be ready to leave on short notice.

The Chinese decision to evacuate stands in contrast to comments from officials in Beijing who have failed to condemn Russia’s actions and refused to acknowledge the invasion.

At least 15,000 Indian nationals are also stuck in Ukraine, according to Indian officials, who said they were working on ways to evacuate their citizens overland.

Teams from India’s external affairs ministry are en route to the Zahony land border with Hungary, the Krakowiec crossing with Poland, Vysne Nemecke border with Slovakia and the Suceava crossing to Romania.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar said India was co-ordinating with Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to facilitate the exit of Indian nationals.

In a phone call with Putin on Thursday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that India “attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India”.

An Air India flight bound for Kyiv had to turn round on Thursday after the air space over Ukraine was closed.

“Our special flights have been affected,” said Partha Satpathy, India’s ambassador to Ukraine, in a video address to nationals stuck in the country. “My advice to all of you is to stay wherever you are.”

India’s embassy in Kyiv advised nationals to leave Ukraine four days before Russia invaded.

“I want to take this opportunity to assure all Indian citizens . . . that we will take all possible steps to bring you back safe and sound,” foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Maiqi Ding and Emma Zhou in Beijing