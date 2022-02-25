A free bus pass is an important entitlement for many older people across the UK. It can help with getting out and about, remaining independent, and of course, reduce associated travel costs.

For this reason, many will be looking forward to the day at which they can secure their entitlement.

However, this may be further off for those living in most parts of England as a result of a vital rule change.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, individuals can expect to get a free bus pass at the age of 60.

This is due to devolved governments in these nations having their own jurisdiction over travel policy.

