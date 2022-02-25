A free bus pass is an important entitlement for many older people across the UK. It can help with getting out and about, remaining independent, and of course, reduce associated travel costs.
For this reason, many will be looking forward to the day at which they can secure their entitlement.
However, this may be further off for those living in most parts of England as a result of a vital rule change.
In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, individuals can expect to get a free bus pass at the age of 60.
This is due to devolved governments in these nations having their own jurisdiction over travel policy.
The review is considering whether the increase to age 68 should be brought forward to 2037 to 2039.
The rises to state pension age are as a result of a growing population, and people living longer on average.
The review will feedback in the spring of 2023, and no decisions have yet been made.
Those who live in London can travel for free on buses, tubes and other forms of public transport when they turn 60.
The caveat is that the free bus pass is for travel within the capital only.
Those worried about the free bus pass entitlement should note there are other concessions which may be available.
For instance, the Senior Railcard is currently available to anyone aged 60 and over.