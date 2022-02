Petrol and diesel reached record levels on Wednesday with prices soaring to 149.5p for Unleaded and almost 153p for diesel.

However, Mr Cox has warned petrol and diesel costs were around 16 to 18 pence higher than necessary.

FairFuel has continually argued the UK has the highest-taxed drivers anywhere in Europe.

They claim the UK has an average tax take of 65.3 percent, higher than countries such as Italy, France, Ireland and the Netherlands.