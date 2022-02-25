



The Galaxy S22 series is here. Announced earlier this month, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are the latest flagship smartphones from Samsung. All three handsets arrive with a faster processor, improved cameras, speedy charging, and a high refresh-rate AMOLED display. The Galaxy S22 lineup lands on store shelves from today, with those who took advantage of the pre-order deals starting to receive their new smartphones in the post too.

If you didn’t pre-order the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra – don’t worry, you haven’t missed out on all of the amazing offers. If you order one of the handsets in the Galaxy S22 lineup before April 5, you’ll receive a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro. Worth £219, these wireless earbuds pair instantly with the Galaxy S22 lineup and offer active noise-cancellation to cut-out any background noise on the commute. Better yet, Samsung will also throw-in a one-year subscription to Disney+ for anyone who orders a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S22 Ultra before April 22, 2022. Worth £79.90, this subscription lets you binge boxsets and blockbusters from Disney Animation, Pixar Studios, National Geographic, as well as the complete Star Wars saga, every entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and all episodes of The Simpsons.

If you order early enough to claim both offers, you’ll walk away with a prize fund worth £298. Both of these offers are being handled by Samsung, but that doesn’t mean you need to order via the South Korean firm’s online store to claim the freebies. Even those who get their hands on the latest entries in the Galaxy S range by signing up to new contracts with mobile networks, including EE, Three Mobile, Vodafone, and O2, will still be able to claim a complimentary pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and a free Disney+ subscription. Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are all powered by the latest Samsung-developed Exynos 2200 chipset, which promises faster performance and better battery life. There’s support for video recording in up to 8K quality (that’s twice as many pixels as you’ll find in your living room telly!) and improved photography in low-light, which should improve Portrait Mode-style pictures taken in dingy bars or late at night.

All of the usual features you’d expect from a flagship handset are present and correct, including a water-resistant design, fast wireless charging, reverse-wireless charging to top-up other gadgets from the back of the phone, and support for speedy download speeds over 5G. The Galaxy S22 Ultra supports faster wired charging than the standard Galaxy S22 model, although neither handset ships with a plug in the box, so you’ll need to order one separately. The Galaxy S22 Ultra sets itself apart from the rest of the lineup with the addition of the S Pen stylus. Just like the Galaxy Note series before it, the S Pen can be used to annotate emails, scrawl on screenshots, doodle and write hand-written notes. There is a small cavity in the handset to house and recharge the stylus. Like the Galaxy Note, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a boxier design with a screen that curves over the edges of the chassis – the exact opposite approach to that taken by the designers for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ handsets. MORE LIKE THIS

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Deals In The UK

Galaxy S22 starts from £769 and arrives with 128GB of built-in storage (there’s no microSD slot to expand the amount of storage available) and 8GB of RAM. For £819, you can upgrade to 256GB of storage with the same 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S22+, which has a larger screen and battery, starts from £949 for the same storage and memory configuration as the entry-level Galaxy S22, rising to £999 for the 256GB / 8GB option. Galaxy S22 Ultra starts from £1,1,49 for 128GB of non-expandable storage and 8GB of RAM, rising to £1,249 for 256GB / 12GB, £1,329 for 512GB / 12GB, and topping out at an eye-watering £1, 499 for 1TB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM.





