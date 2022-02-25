Sponsored Video

George Harrison would have been 79 years old on Feb. 25. We don’t know how he would have celebrated the day. However, we know how George spent a milestone birthday. George received thousands of birthday cards from fans for his 21st birthday in 1964.

Later, George’s closest friends, and, of course, his fellow Beatles, joined him in celebration. It was definitely a memorable birthday.

Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.