



Gordon Ramsay has left some fans questioning his cooking credentials after a portion of burnt-looking lamb costing £25 was served at his Lucky Cat restaurant in London. The fiery-tempered chef, however, was so impressed with the dish that he shared it with his 7.5 million Twitter followers.

Gordon posted a clip of the near-black chops smoking while cooking in an open charcoal oven. He penned: “Herdwick lamb cutlets at Lucky Cat…delicious!” The meal divided followers and dozens took to the comments to share their thoughts. Sham quipped: “Cooked on an ashtray”, while Marie questioned: “Is someone seriously going to eat that burnt offering?” READ MORE:Joseph Wandera dead: Former Coronation Street star dies aged 27

Daniel wrote: “Are they edible or is it some sort of charcoal?” Chris then exclaimed: “Gordon needs cooking classes again.” And Peter fumed: “Well done chef(!) You’ve just cremated my most favourite meat of them all!” However, some thought the lamb was cooked to perfection and many shared drooling and heart eye emojis under Gordon’s post.

The website states that it is inspired by “Tokyo’s 1930s kissas and Shanghai’s drinking dens” and aims to seek “extravagant, new and cutting edge” Asian dishes. Offerings include a T-bone steak for £90 and caviar for £75. It comes after Gordon’s London home narrowly missed being hit by a falling tree during Storm Eunice last week.

The huge tree uprooted and blew over, crashing into a brick wall and blocking the road and pavement. The tree caused considerable damage to neighbouring properties. It was reported by MailOnline that tree surgeons worked hard to chop down the trunk, as it was causing an obstruction. The Hell’s Kitchen star shares his home with his wife-of-16-years Tana, daughters, Megan, 23, Holly, 22, Tilly, 20, and sons, Jack, 22, and Oscar, two.





