There’s no denying the love between the Mummy Diaries couple Greg Shepherd and Billie Shepherd, as they have now been together for 10 years.

The pair – who have two children together, Nellie and Arthur – exclusively told OK!they are still the “best of friends” 10 years on during their anniversary photoshoot.

Now, dad-of-two Greg, 37, has opened up about their marriage, claiming that he is often the one who instigates the affection between them.

After Sam Faiers asked who is the most affectionate out of Billie, 32, and Greg on their podcast The Sam and Billie Show, Greg shared: “When we’re in bed, I’m probably more affectionate than her. I’m sort of throwing you under the bus here.



“Billie goes, ‘You don’t really kiss me goodnight.’ Unless I instigate it, it doesn’t happen, basically,” before his wife piped up with: “Shut up!”

“You know it’s true,” Greg continued. “What she does now, just to keep me happy, before she’s going to sleep, she puts her phone down, she rolls over like that, kisses me, counts to ten in her head and then she rolls back over.”

Billie then interjected: “You’re such a liar!” before Sam added: “Oh, so your husband wants a bit more attention.”



“She’s not that affectionate,” Greg revealed.

Sam – who is currently expecting her third child with partner Paul Knightly – then shared an insight into her own relationship, as she was revealed as the most “tactile” out of the pair.

“I love stroking, and kissing,” the mum-of-two told her listeners, before Paul went into detail by adding: “Yeah you’re very tactile, [I like when you] rub my hair, rub my neck, I like that.



“But, I don’t really like laying and cuddling in bed. I get hot and agitated,” he continued, to which Billie agreed and shared: “So do I!”

Paul explained to Sam, Billie and Greg: “I just want my own space and to lay there,” before Sam joked: “Well, we don’t even sleep together so it’s fine!

“We’re in separate beds anyway,” which saw the four hosts laughing.



Earlier on in the podcast, Paul spoke gathered his thoughts on how he is feeling about becoming a dad again.

Admitting he’s missed having a newborn in the house, he shared: “I’m really excited. I’ve been missing a little baby for a while.

“It’s that feeling of having a newborn around. We’ve been looking back at loads of old videos [of the kids] and reminiscing.”

