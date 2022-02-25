One of the longest-running MMOs in gaming history is about to get a huge expansion with Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons. The third expansion for the award-winning MMORPG transports players to the southern nation of Cantha, a vibrant land rich in magic and adventure.

This colourful land has not been seen in the series since Guild Wars: Factions, in which players took on the villainous Shiro Tagachi in his mission to resurrect himself and wreak havoc upon the world of Tyria. Now players will return to the continent in their quest to defeat the last of the Elder Dragons and discover the secrets of their power. To help prepare you for this third expansion for Guild Wars 2, we’re taking a look back at the story so far.

The story of Guild Wars 2 plays out differently depending on which race you choose. Each unique race has its own storyline, but as each character pursued their own goals, the threat of the Elder Dragons began to rear its head. The magic of Tyria was finely balanced between the six massive, primordial Elder Dragons. When those beasts began to turn against the free people of the world, heroes emerged to take them on.

Each dragon represents a different element or power in the world of Guild Wars and over the last few years, players have waged war against the Elder Dragons and their dark forces. Zhaitan, the Elder Dragon of Death and Shadow was the first to be defeated at the climax of the core Guild Wars 2 campaign. It was thanks to the airship The Glory of Tyria that the beast was felled, a flying weapon that incorporated technology from every race on Tyria.

Mordremoth is the Elder Dragon of Plant and Mind, often referred to as the Jungle Dragon, was the next to fall in the Heart of Thorns story arc, followed by Kralkatorrik, the Elder Dragon of Crystal and Fury, who was vanquished in the Living World’s fourth season. Primordus and Jormag, the Dragons of Fire and Ice respectively, were fought together in the Icebrood Saga. Being that these two beasts were bitter enemies and anathema to each other, it stands to reason that they both were defeated, with a little help from Guild Wars players.

Now, only one of the six remains – the mysterious Elder Dragon of Water, whose furtive nature has been confined to rumour and legend throughout history. A large part of your quest in End of Dragons will be to track down the Water Dragon and halt their ascent – but there are sure to be plenty more adventures along the way.

While these events were taking place a new power was born – Aurene, the Elder Dragon of Light. Raised as a hatchling by the player character throughout the seasons of Guild Wars 2 Living World content, Aurene ascended to full Elder Dragon status at the end of Living World Season 4, absorbing the magic released by her fallen kin. There’s no doubt that Aurene will play a key role in the events of End of Dragons – but how just how will she use her immeasurable power?

While the races of Tyria battled against the forces of the Elder Dragons, the continent of Cantha and its surrounding isles remained isolated, cut off from the rest of the world for 200 years. Upon reaching the shores of Cantha, players will be thrust into a fierce conflict between the various rival factions that make up Canthan society.

Bringing peace to the region will take you all over the vast land as you explore diverse environments from verdant coastal paradises, treacherous twisted forests, tranquil mountain temples, and neon-bathed cities. Powered by a mysterious substance known as dragonjade, New Kaineng City is a tech-infused metropolis that’s home to the Xunlai Jade Corporation and the Canthan government. This urban jungle will no doubt play a pivotal role in your journey, acting as a base of operations for various factions.

Along the way, you’ll meet many new characters, uncover new plots, and seek to understand the relationship between Cantha and Tyria’s Elder Dragon cycle. In doing so players can enjoy a plethora of new features including new elite specialisations, mounts, activities, and much more. Set sail with your friends on your own personal skiff and fish for tasty treats while you explore the waters around Cantha, or explore by land on the back of the siege turtle combat mount.

Pre-purchase now to get access to Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons when it launches on February 28. You'll also get bonus items including the Flame Serpent Weapon Chest, Shing Jea Mosaic Cape, and Prodigy of Shing Jea Title.

