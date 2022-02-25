Holly Willoughby has reacted to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, admitting she’s struggling to answer her young children’s questions.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning presenter, 41, who recently launched her brand Wylde Moon’s first fragrance, posted a picture of troops in a tank after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.

She wrote alongside: “How do I explain this to my children…I was asked questions last night I didn’t have the answers for…” alongside a broken heart emoji.

Tamzin Outhwaite commented: “Horrific,” while Natalie Appleton posted five broken heart emojis.

Holly’s followers echoed her thoughts, with one writing: “My 6 year old boy was crying his eyes out life is to bl**dy scary.”





Another said: “Unreal totally understand what you’re saying,” while a third added: “Like you, I am lost for words but at the same time must try & navigate it with our kids to help them understand.”

Holly is mum to her three children Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, seven, with husband Dan Baldwin.

It comes after Holly announced a big last-minute change to the ITV daytime TV schedules amid the news that Russia has invaded Ukraine.



(Image: Instagram/ Holly Willoughby)



Thursday 24 February’s episode of This Morning was running five minutes behind schedule, with an important news bulletin about the rising tension in Ukraine taking its place instead.

Alongside co-host Phillip Schofield, Holly explained: “Good Morning and welcome to your Thursday This Morning. Now, as you might have noticed, there’s a slightly different schedule on ITV this morning.

“We’re bringing you the latest on the situation in Ukraine via our colleagues at ITV news both at 11 o’clock and midday.”

Other celebrities who have weighed in on the devastating situation include Peter Andre and Piers Morgan.

Pete, 48, shared a snap of a news story about the invasion and called it “heartbreaking”.

“This is heartbreaking. Truly heartbreaking,” he wrote. He added on his Instagram Story: “A very sad day indeed”.



(Image: Instagram/hollywilloughby)



Meanwhile, Piers, 56, called Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring war on the neighbouring country “shameful”.

He wrote: “BREAKING: Putin’s invaded Ukraine. This is an act of war by a bully-boy thug who doesn’t think the rest of the world has the guts or will to stop him. Shameful.”

